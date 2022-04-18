Politics

Utah Governor Cox Holds Ceremonial Bill Signing

April 18, 2022
Maryam Shah

Gov. Cox Holds Ceremonial Bill Signing For Opportunity And Inclusion

SALT LAKE CITY  UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

  • SB216: Modifications To Driver License Examination
  • SB104: Community Health Worker Certification Process
  • HB238: State Holiday Modifications
  • SB58: Day Of Remembrance Observing The Incarceration Of Japanese Americans
  • SCR6: Encouraging Support For Internationally Adopted Individuals
  • HCR15: Concurrent Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
  • SCR9: Honoring The Life And Achievements Of Helen Foster Snow
  • SB28: Office Of American Indian-Alaska Native Health And Family Services
  • HB163: Drivers License Testing Modifications
  • HCR16: Athletes’ Right To Religious Freedom

Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.