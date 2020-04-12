(STL.News) After Nearly 4 Years in Service, the USS Zumwalt Is Almost Ready To Fight.

The stealth destroyer, USS Zumwalt is almost ready for action, three and a half years after it was commissioned into the U.S. Navy. The first-of-its-kind warship transformed from a ship designed to provide gunfire support for U.S. Marine landings to one designed to range across oceans and engage enemy fleets with long-range missiles. In the meantime, the ship’s two 155-millimeter guns—the reason why they were built in the first place—are still without ammunition.

