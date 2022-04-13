USA & Sweden on Cooperation in QIST

Joint Statement of the United States of America and Sweden on Cooperation in Quantum Information Science and Technology

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The text of the following joint statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Kingdom of Sweden on the occasion of an April 8 meeting at the Swedish Ministry of Education and Research.

The United States of America and Sweden,

Recognizing that science, technology, and innovation have enabled transformative capabilities across multiple sectors, from energy to health and communications to transportation, and that the foundation of this progress is the global research enterprise, and its constant creation of new knowledge, understanding, and insights;

Appreciating that quantum information science and technology (QIST) revolutionizes both our understanding of fundamental phenomena as well as the development of powerful computers, rapid communication, and sensors with unprecedented precision, accuracy, and modalities;

Understanding that the emergence of such robust technologies depends on an intensive effort to expand theoretical and practical understandings of QIST and to develop new tools for characterization, validation, and verification purposes; and

Acknowledging that international partnerships are key to combine the expertise, ingenuity, and creativity of our countries to expand our fundamental understanding of QIST and thereby accelerate the realization of new technologies for the benefit of humanity.

The United States of America and Sweden intend to harness the spirit of science, technology, and innovation to pursue cooperation and the mutual respect it confers, and to promote QIST including but not limited to quantum computing, quantum networking, and quantum sensing, which underpins the development of society and industry.

We intend to advance this agenda by:

Embarking on good-faith cooperation that is underpinned by our shared principles, including freedom of inquiry, openness, transparency, honesty, equity, fair competition, objectivity, and democratic values.

Committing to create inclusive scientific research communities and tackle cross-cutting issues of common interest such as equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility, so that every person is able to fully participate and have an equal opportunity to succeed.

Collaborating in venues such as workshops, seminars, and conferences to discuss and recognize the progress of research in QIST, which in turn will lead to the identification of overlapping interests and opportunities for future scientific cooperation.

Promoting avenues to encourage a respectful and inclusive research environment, to facilitate multidisciplinary research, and to openly share research methodologies, infrastructure and data, when appropriate.

Enabling opportunities to build a trusted global market and supply chain for QIST R&D, and supporting economic growth, by engaging stakeholders including industry consortia, research leaders, policy makers, and business security stakeholders to grow the future QIST marketplace based on shared engagement principles.

Supporting the development of the next generation of scientists and engineers necessary to expand the field, which could include personnel exchanges.

Leveraging regular multilateral opportunities to discuss QIST matters of international importance and respective policy issues.

Exploring other potential activities to be decided upon by participating countries.

We confirm our intent that cooperation enabled by this Statement will be pursuant to the Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden, and that the terms of the S&T Agreement and related agreements govern such cooperation.

Taking into account that QIST ecosystems will rely on close international connections and collaboration with partners, we intend to focus on cooperation in QIST as outlined in this vision for the mutual benefit of participating countries and continue to enhance scientific cooperation under our respective leaderships.

The Joint Statement will enable both countries to leverage their strengths in QIST to pursue innovative research, grow the future marketplace and necessary supply chain, and grow the future generation of skills and talent.

Erik D. Ramanathan, United States Ambassador to Sweden, signed the joint statement in Stockholm for the United States.

Anna Ekström, Minister for Education in the Ministry of Education and Research, signed the joint statement for Sweden.

