US & Vietnam – Cooperation on Energy Security

United States and Vietnam Continue Cooperation on Energy Security

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the conclusion of the fourth United States-Vietnam Energy Security Dialogue.

Delegations from Vietnam and the United States met in Washington, DC for the fourth annual United States-Vietnam Energy Security Dialogue on July 26-28. Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade Vice Minister Dang Hoang An and the State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Senior Bureau Official Harry Kamian led the delegations.

The delegations discussed key areas for continued bilateral clean energy cooperation such as power market development; energy conservation and efficiency; transmission; power storage; and the steps necessary for an energy transition that will achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Vietnam and the United States discussed the future of advanced clean energy technologies such as offshore wind, nuclear, hydrogen, electric vehicles, and battery energy storage, as well as Vietnam’s consideration of the role of liquefied natural gas. The delegations welcomed the participation of private sector representatives from CLASP, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

ENR’s Power Sector Program highlighted ongoing technical and regulatory engagements in support of the Japan-U.S.-Mekong Power Partnership. In addition, ENR invited Vietnam to two power market and renewable energy study tours in the United States. The tours will take place later this year and will be led by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and U.S. Energy Association, with the participation of other partners. Representatives from Dominion Energy shared valuable insight with the delegations regarding the company’s experience in U.S. offshore wind development. ENR also highlighted AES Corporation’s intent to pursue offshore wind development in Vietnam, another reflection of the growing commercial ties between the United States and Vietnam in the clean energy sector.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced a grant awarded to the National Power Transmission Corporation of Vietnam (NPT) for technical assistance to advance the deployment of smart grid technologies in Vietnam. NPT selected Connecticut-based Actionable Strategies LLC to provide the assistance.

Also during the visit, on July 26, Vice Minister An chaired a roundtable on sustainable energy development organized by the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council.

