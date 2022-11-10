US stocks roar higher after inflation data; Dow rallies 900 points

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened sharply higher on Thursday as data showed consumer prices increased less than expected in October, spurring hopes that the Federal Reserve might scale down the size of its future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 908 points, or 2.8%. The S&P 500 jumped 3.6%, while the Nasdaq surged more than 4.9%.

Treasuries rallied with the two-year rate, the most sensitive to monetary policy, tumbling 20 basis points. The dollar slid and oil erased losses in the minutes after the data release.

The Labor Department said consumer prices advanced 7.7% in the 12 months through October, after rising 8.2% at the end of September, while the core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 6.3% on a year-on-year basis last month, from 6.6% in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI and core number would rise 8% and 6.5%, respectively.

The report prompted traders to adjust their rate hike bets, with bets of a 50-basis point rate hike in December jumping to more than 70% from 45% before the data came in.