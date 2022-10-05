US stocks open lower as rally in growth stocks falters

Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday due to weakness in megacap growth and technology stocks as Treasury yields rose, spurred by data that showed a resilient demand for labor despite rising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 238.0 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 30,078.36. The S&P 500 fell 37.7 points, or 0.99%, at the open to 3,753.25, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.7 points, or 1.38%, to 11,022.672 at the opening bell.

After posting a loss in the previous quarter, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 5.7% so far this week as yields fell for two straight sessions on softer U.S. economic data, UK’s tax turnaround and Australia’s smaller-than-expected rate hike.

But the yields on the 10-year Treasury note rose again sharply as traders reassessed their positions based on how aggressively they expect the Federal Reserve will raise rates.