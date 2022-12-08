US stocks open higher after recent selloff

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened higher on Thursday following a recent selloff, sparked by renewed fears that aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve could tip the world’s largest economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.05 points, or 0.29%, to 33,695.97 at the open. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.87 points, or 0.35%, at 3,947.79, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.78 points, or 0.48%, to 11,011.33 at the opening bell.

More to come….

