ST. LOUIS, MO — November 27, 2026 — STL.News — The latest U.S. stock market update shows the Black Friday rally strengthening as Wall Street approaches the final hour of its shortened trading session. All three major American equity benchmarks were higher at 10:57 a.m. Central Standard Time, with the Nasdaq Composite maintaining the largest percentage advance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly 600 points above Wednesday’s close, while the S&P 500 had gained more than 100 points. The Nasdaq moved above 24,000, reflecting renewed buying interest in technology shares after a volatile week.

The following figures are intraday quotations from the Investing.com major indices table at 10:57:31–32 a.m. CST on Friday, November 27. Changes are measured against Wednesday, November 25, the last regular session before Thanksgiving.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 50,773.00, up 590.05 points (+1.18%). Previous close: 50,182.95.

50,773.00, up 590.05 points (+1.18%). Previous close: 50,182.95. S&P 500: 7,283.65, up 100.87 points (+1.40%). Previous close: 7,182.78.

7,283.65, up 100.87 points (+1.40%). Previous close: 7,182.78. Nasdaq Composite: 24,025.61, up 439.81 points (+1.87%). Previous close: 23,585.80.

Investing.com labels its S&P 500 reading as derived. The three readings are not futures prices or official closing values. The provider presents the table as live market data; retrieval and feed latency may apply.

Independent cross-checks against Google Finance’s Dow quote, its S&P 500 quote and Nasdaq Composite quote confirmed the same prior closing levels and positive direction. Google’s individual readings were timestamped earlier, between 10:33 and 10:55 a.m. CST, so exact levels should not be expected to match. At 10:55:36 a.m., Google recorded the Nasdaq at 24,045.78, up 459.98 points.

Compared with the earlier STL.News market snapshot, the Dow had added another 117.43 points, the S&P 500 another 12.74 points and the Nasdaq another 75.20 points. These differences measure movement between reported snapshots, rather than the full day’s performance.

This U.S. stock market update therefore indicates an improvement in all three benchmarks since the previous report, despite fluctuations along the way. The Nasdaq’s percentage lead also suggests that the appetite for technology-related equities remains particularly important to the session.

Technology Shares Support the Black Friday Rally

Friday’s rebound has not been uniform across the semiconductor industry. In its late-morning market report, Yahoo Finance coverage carried by AOL reported that memory-chip producer Micron had risen nearly 7%, while Nvidia slipped after an initially positive start.

Investing.com’s late-morning market report also identified renewed interest in artificial intelligence businesses after recent concerns about the profitability of substantial infrastructure spending. The return of Jensen Huang to Nvidia’s chief executive position earlier this week was another development in the technology sector.

Selected stocks show divergent performance

On the Investing.com market dashboard accompanying the 10:57 a.m. index snapshot, SanDisk was up 14.13%, Dell had gained 6.35% and Amazon was higher by 3.83%. Nvidia, by contrast, was down 0.18%. These individual stock readings were also intraday; their exact timestamps were not separately displayed in the dashboard.

The differences illustrate why an advancing technology-heavy index does not necessarily mean that every major technology company is participating equally. Investors are reassessing individual businesses as well as the wider sector.

The equity gains have occurred alongside an increase in Treasury yields. Investing.com’s accompanying dashboard showed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield near 4.93%. Its crude oil futures quotations showed West Texas Intermediate at $82.75 per barrel, down 1.11%, and Brent at $89.93, down 1.90%.

These commodity figures are futures quotations, distinct from the cash stock indexes above. Falling oil prices can ease certain operating expenses for transportation and manufacturing businesses, although the benefit depends on how long prices remain lower and how companies purchase fuel.

Higher Treasury yields present a different consideration. Businesses that need to refinance debt may face more expensive borrowing, and higher discount rates can reduce the present value of expected future earnings. The simultaneous rise in stock prices and yields suggests that neither market is responding to a single factor.

Overseas Trading Provides Additional Context

International equities helped establish a positive backdrop before American exchanges opened. The STL.News overseas overnight trading report documented gains in major Asian markets earlier Friday.

The international recovery provides useful context for the latest U.S. stock market update, although overseas advances do not determine the final direction of American equities. Domestic trading activity, corporate developments and changing financial conditions can alter the picture independently.

Black Friday Trading Ends at Noon Central Time

The official New York Stock Exchange holiday calendar confirms that regular equity trading ends at 1 p.m. Eastern, or noon Central, on November 27. Friday’s abbreviated session follows the Thanksgiving closure and precedes the resumption of normal trading on Monday, November 30.

With less than an hour remaining at the snapshot time, the final trading activity will establish whether the major indexes retain their gains and how the holiday week ultimately finishes. An abbreviated session can produce less representative trading volume, so comparisons with ordinary full-day activity require caution.

What Comes Next for the U.S. Stock Market?

This U.S. stock market update is a record of trading before the closing bell, not a final assessment of Friday’s performance. STL.News will report the completed session separately using verified closing levels and comparable weekly data where available. Readers can also review the Wednesday closing report for additional context.

This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Quotes may change rapidly. The featured image is an AI-generated editorial illustration.