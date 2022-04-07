US State Department – Uzra Zeya Travel to Kazakhstan

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Zeya Travel to Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, accompanied by Special Advisor for International Disability Rights Sara Minkara, will visit Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic, April 11-16.

In Kazakhstan, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior government officials to discuss strengthening the U.S.-Kazakhstan bilateral partnership and creating a more connected, prosperous, and secure Central Asia. While in Nur-Sultan, the Under Secretary will lead the U.S. delegation for an inaugural, high-level human rights working group. During a stop in Almaty, Under Secretary Zeya will hear civil society representatives’ views about human rights in Kazakhstan. Throughout her engagements, the Under Secretary will emphasize the importance of diversity, inclusion, and accessibility, including for persons with disabilities.

Under Secretary Zeya will then travel to Bishkek, where she will meet with senior government officials to enhance cooperation on bilateral and global issues and discuss the importance of democratic institutions. She will also meet with members of civil society to discuss freedom of expression and human rights for all the people of the Kyrgyz Republic, including persons with disabilities. The Under Secretary also will engage with women political leaders and business representatives to promote women’s empowerment.