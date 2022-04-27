US State Department – Togo’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the Togolese people a happy National Day.

The United States and Togo enjoy a productive and growing relationship as we work together to advance health, security, economic growth, and mutual democratic values.

Over the past year, the United States provided COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with COVAX, provided training to Togolese security forces and community groups to enhance their response to terrorist threats in the region, provided vocational training to women and youth, supported democratic progress, and facilitated robust health, Peace Corps, and President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programming. We are proud to partner with the Togolese people on these issues and others.

We congratulate all Togolese on 62 years of independence and look forward to deepening our ties in support of continued prosperity throughout the year.