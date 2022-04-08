US State Department – Terrorist Attack in Tel Aviv, Israel

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack, which took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv. Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence.

May the memories of those who passed be a blessing.