U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Nepal and India

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy Jessica Stern will travel to Nepal August 10-14 and India August 23-27. During her visits, Special Envoy Stern will meet with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons in each country and regionally.