US State Department – Samoa Independence Day

Samoa Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to congratulate all Samoans on the 60th anniversary of your independence on June 1.

The close friendship between Samoa and the United States is rooted in our strong historical, cultural, economic, and people-to-people ties.

Our longstanding partnership in building an open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific has enabled us to tackle numerous challenges, including responding to the global pandemic. Together, we will advance our shared climate goals and expand bilateral trade and investment. I look forward to deepening our comprehensive relationship with Samoa in the coming year.

Once again, I send my warmest congratulations to the people of Samoa on this special day.