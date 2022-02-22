US State Department – Saint Lucia Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I send best wishes to the people of Saint Lucia as you celebrate your 43rd anniversary of independence.

We are proud of the strong bilateral relationship between Saint Lucia and the United States. Our partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to advancing security, prosperity, and democracy in the Caribbean. We continue to fight the global pandemic together, bringing medical supplies and vaccines to the people of Saint Lucia. Through renewed security cooperation, we stand with you to protect peace and prosperity for all Saint Lucians.

Our relationship has always been one of friendship and mutual respect. We hope for a year of improved global health and the renewal of travel and tourism between our countries.