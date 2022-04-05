US State Department Opens Fulbright Program

The U.S. Department of State Opens Fulbright Program for Secondary STEM Teachers in Croatia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today in Zagreb, Croatia, at the U.S.-Croatia Forum, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield announced an expansion of the Fulbright Program to secondary-level educators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) from Croatia. Today’s announcement follows the U.S.-Croatia Strategic Dialogue, which was held in Washington, D.C. in March and mapped future areas of cooperation between the two countries on global issues, defense and security, energy and climate change, regional cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges. The announcement also comes as the U.S. and Croatia celebrate 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Fulbright Program in Croatia.

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program will bring Croatian teachers in the field of STEM to the United States for six-week Fulbright programs of peer learning and leadership development. The first STEM teachers from Croatia are slated to begin their program in January 2023.

The first inter-state agreement signed between the United States and Croatia was the establishment of the Fulbright Program in the Southeast European nation in 1992. More than 300 Croatians are Fulbright alumni, including a former President of Croatia. Also, more than 200 Americans have participated in the Fulbright Program as American Scholars and Students in Croatia.

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program newly launched in Croatia brings approximately 200 teachers to the United States each year from 70 countries around the world for six-week programs. International teachers travel to a U.S. university to engage in academic seminars focusing on pedagogy, technology training, and teaching placements at local secondary schools. Participants observe classrooms, team-teach, and share their expertise with educators and students at the host university and American K-12 schools. Each year approximately 75 local K-12 schools across the U.S. receive these visiting teachers, and we estimate they bring their culture, history and global skills to share with more than 15,000 American school children. Program participants also take part in civic and cultural activities in their host communities.

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program partners with the following U.S. host universities in 2022: