US State Department on Montenegro Statehood Day

Montenegro Statehood Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Montenegro as you celebrate your Statehood Day.

Our countries are united in our love for freedom and unwavering commitment to democracy. As Americans work to strengthen democracy at home and abroad, we are watching Montenegro’s multi-ethnic democracy bloom, becoming more robust, inclusive, and participatory.

This year, we celebrate Montenegro’s fifth anniversary as a NATO member. Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine reinforces that we must all be diligent in defending freedom, which the United States is proud to do alongside its NATO Ally Montenegro. I am grateful to the communities across Montenegro that have opened their doors to refugees and provided humanitarian support to Ukraine.

The United States will stand by Montenegro, as a friend, partner, and Ally, as it progresses on its Euro-Atlantic path and takes its rightful place as a full member of the European community.