US State Department on Kazakhstan Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States greatly appreciates Kazakhstan’s efforts to advance economic connectivity, prosperity and growth, as well as its many contributions to international peace and security. Kazakhstan has been at the heart of Central Asia’s transformation over the past thirty years. It has distinguished itself as a model to other nations for its steadfast commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, and we are heartened by Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and human rights reforms. The United States congratulates Kazakhstan on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council. We also support Kazakhstan’s efforts to expand the use of renewable energy and improve its climate for foreign investment.

The United States is proud to call Kazakhstan a friend and remains committed to its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. We will continue to strengthen our strategic partnership to the benefit of the citizens of both countries.