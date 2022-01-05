US State Department on Houthis’ Ship Seizure

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States condemns the Houthis’ January 2 seizure of a UAE-flagged merchant vessel off the coast of Hudaydah, Yemen. These actions interfere with freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and threaten international trade and regional security.

These Houthi actions come at a time when all parties should be de-escalating and returning to inclusive political talks. We urge the Houthis to immediately release the ship and crew unharmed and to cease all violence that sets back the political process to end the war in Yemen.