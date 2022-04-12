US State Department Offers Reward for Information

Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Three Irish Transnational Criminals to Justice

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State is announcing rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to each of the arrests and/or convictions of Irish transnational organized criminal Christopher Vincent Kinahan and his two sons, Daniel Joseph Kinahan and Christopher Kinahan, Jr., for participating in, or conspiring to participate in, transnational organized crime. After initially distributing South American cocaine and heroin in Ireland, the Kinahans later expanded their narcotics trafficking organization to include the United Kingdom and then throughout mainland Europe. In addition to narcotics trafficking, the Kinahans have engaged in money laundering, firearms trafficking, and murder.

Today’s reward offer announcement complements the Department of Treasury’s announcement of sanctions against the Kinahans pursuant to Executive Order 14059, Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade. The reward is offered jointly with the An Garda Síochana (AGS) in Ireland and the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom. Together with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), these agencies will work to combat drug trafficking and transnational crime by the Kinahan Transnational Criminal Organization wherever it exists.

This reward is offered under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP). The TOCRP and Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) have helped bring more than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers to justice since the inception of the NRP in 1986. The Department has paid more than $135 million in rewards under these programs for information leading to apprehensions and convictions.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs manages the TOCRP in close coordination with federal law enforcement partners and other U.S. government agencies. These actions demonstrate the Department’s commitment to supporting law enforcement efforts to bring transnational criminals to justice.