US State Department – Nuland’s Travel to Morocco

Under Secretary Nuland’s Travel to Morocco

Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel?May 10-12 to Marrakech, Morocco, to attend a meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

On behalf of Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Under Secretary Nuland will join Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in co-hosting the D-ISIS Ministerial on May 11 to discuss ongoing efforts in the campaign to achieve the enduring defeat of ISIS. The Under Secretary and Ministers will discuss ways to sustain pressure on ISIS remnants globally. Ministerial priorities will include preventing a resurgence in Iraq and Syria by stabilizing liberated areas and pursuing sustainable solutions for ISIS detainees and their family members, as well as countering ISIS networks on the African continent and elsewhere. The Coalition Members will also assess priorities related to stabilization, foreign terrorist fighters, counter-ISIS financing, and counter-messaging efforts.