US State Department – Norway National Day

Norway National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Norwegian people as you celebrate Constitution Day. This year, I also send a hearty congratulations for setting a new record for the largest number of gold medals won by a single country at a Winter Olympics.

As Norwegians celebrate their Constitution of 1814, Americans are reminded of the cherished democratic values that our two countries share that bind us together. The close relationship between our two nations stems in part from waves of Norwegian emigration to the United States from 1825 to 1940, giving the United States today nearly as many people of Norwegian ancestry as the population of Norway. The United States and Norway have been NATO Allies for more than 70 years, and we stand together in our shared commitment to freedom, collective security, and human rights. As Allies, we defend against threats to democratic values and address global challenges. The United States appreciates the close coordination with Norway as we respond to the actions of regimes that seek to repress fundamental freedoms and undermine the international rules-based order. This coordination is all the more important as we work together to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. As partners, we will deepen our collaboration to combat the climate crisis and strengthen our vibrant people-to-people ties in the years to come.

I join you in celebrating this anniversary and send best wishes for health and prosperity to all Norwegians. Gratulerer med dagen!