US State Department – John Kerry’s Travel to France

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Monaco, France, and Qatar

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Monte Carlo, Monaco, March 20-21, for the Monaco Blue Initiative and discuss the ocean-climate nexus with key stakeholders. Further information may be found at https://www.monacoblueinitiative.org/en/ .

On March 22-24, Secretary Kerry will travel to Paris, France, to participate in the International Energy Agency 2022 Ministerial Meeting and discuss urgent energy security challenges, including accelerating the clean energy transition. The event will be livestreamed at https://www.iea.org/events/iea-2022-ministerial-meeting .

Secretary Kerry will travel to Doha, Qatar, March 25-27, to attend the Doha Forum and discuss opportunities to advance security and prosperity by tackling the climate crisis.