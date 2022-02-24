US State Department – Estonia National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Estonia as you celebrate your independence on February 24.

The United States and Estonia have a close partnership grounded in our shared commitment to promoting global security, economic opportunity, and democratic values. As we proudly commemorate 100 years of diplomatic relations this year, we will continue to deepen our cooperation to meet the global challenges of our time. As NATO Allies, we stand together to build stronger transatlantic ties and to deter and defend against threats to our security, economies, democratic institutions, human rights, and fundamental freedoms. The United States is fully committed to Estonia and our joint efforts to respond firmly to attempts to undermine the rules-based international order and our democratic values.

As we enter the next 100 years of our friendship, I look forward to a shared future that will benefit our citizens and further expand our vibrant people-to-people ties. Best wishes to all people in Estonia for prosperity and health in the coming year.