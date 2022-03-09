US State Department – Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Tokyo

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Tokyo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Tokyo, Japan from March 10-12. During his visit, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Dr. Ely S. Ratner will co-chair the 2+2 Security Sub-Committee of the Security Consultative Committee with Director-General Ichikawa Keiichi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Director-General Masuda Kazuo, Ministry of Defense. The senior leaders will discuss efforts to continue to modernize the U.S.-Japan Alliance and strengthen joint capabilities. Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

The Assistant Secretary will confer with officials on further joint efforts to support Ukraine and its people and to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war against Ukraine. Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink and counterparts will underscore the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and discuss stepping up efforts to address the crisis in Burma. Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will also emphasize the importance of bilateral and trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.