US State Department – Croatia Statehood Day

Croatia Statehood Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Croatia as you celebrate your Statehood Day.

As highlighted during our Strategic Dialogue held in March, the United States looks forward to further deepening our people-to-people connections, strengthening trade and investment ties, enhancing energy security, confronting the climate crisis, and working together to address regional and global challenges, including Putin’s unprovoked, unjust, and premeditated war against Ukraine.

At the dawn of our diplomatic relationship 30 years ago, we were proud to stand with Croatia. We are proud to stand with Croatia today as NATO Allies, Transatlantic partners, and as two peoples tied strongly to one another by shared values and unbreakable bonds of friendship.