US State Department – Brunei National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Brunei Darussalam and send you best wishes as you celebrate Brunei’s National Day.

Since our two countries signed the Treaty of Peace, Friendship, Commerce, and Navigation in 1850, the United States and Brunei have celebrated a long history of collaboration. We look forward to building an even brighter future together based upon our strong security, economic, and people-to-people ties. I congratulate Brunei for your excellent leadership as ASEAN Chair during a challenging year in 2021 and appreciate the close cooperation between our two governments bilaterally and in multilateral fora.

In the coming year, I look forward to our continued cooperation to address the many challenges and opportunities our countries face as we strive for a more free, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Please accept our best wishes for peace and good health in the coming year.