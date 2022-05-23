US State Department – Australian Federal Election

Australian Federal Election

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate Prime Minister-Elect Anthony Albanese on his victory in the May 21 Australian federal election.

Australia is a vital ally, partner, and friend of the United States. For more than seven decades, our alliance has been a force for good in the world, and we look forward to the next 70 years. Together, the United States and Australia will continue to work shoulder-to-shoulder to advance security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.