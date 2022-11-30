US House passes bill to halt US rail strike threat

The US House of Representatives has approved a bill to enforce a tentative deal between rail companies and worker unions in an effort to avert a potentially crippling strike.The Senate will now take up the legislation, which if approved would stop about 115,000 workers from walking off the job as early as December 9. President Joe Biden had urged Congress to step in and find a solution to the labour dispute, which threatened to wreak havoc on critical supply chains and the economy heading into the holiday season. Congressional leaders from both parties had indicated they would move quickly to advance the legislation backed by Biden to enforce the deal, which would make it illegal for workers and unions to proceed with the strike. But it is still a dramatic step — the first time a president has moved to enforce a rail contract against the will of some union members since George HW Bush.The White House thought it had done enough to prevent a damaging rail strike in September, before the midterm elections, after senior administration officials brokered the tentative agreement between the companies and union leaders, which included a 24 per cent raise over the course of the five-year contract.Yet this month workers represented by four out of 12 unions involved in the railway sector rejected the pact, largely because it failed to include a provision guaranteeing paid sick leave. The House on Wednesday passed a separate bill providing some paid sick leave for railway workers, which must also be approved by the Senate. “Let me say that again: without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin,” Biden said in a statement after the vote. “The Senate must move quickly and send a bill to my desk for my signature immediately.”Biden has often portrayed himself as the most pro-union president in American history, with his sympathy for blue-collar workers dating back to his childhood in the Pennsylvania rustbelt. But his efforts to prevent a strike have risked a rift with some of his closest political allies.“There’s going to be a whole lot of frustrated and upset railway workers,” said Arthur Wheaton, professor of labour studies at Cornell University. For Biden, he says the choice was whether to “throw the US economy into an absolute turmoil” or say “I can’t help you on your paid time off at the moment”.As leaders in the House and Senate prepared legislation to impose the tentative agreement, many rail workers appeared to turn on the White House. Some wrote on Twitter that Biden had “betrayed” their support, saying that the president’s decision amounted to him choosing business interests over workers. Others called him “Judas Biden”.“The ‘most labour-friendly president in history’ has proven that he and the Democratic party are not the friends of labour they have touted themselves to be,” said Gabe Christenson, a conductor and co-chair of the workers advocacy group Railroad Workers United.“Joe Biden blew it,” said the RWU’s Hugh Sawyer. “He had the opportunity to prove his labour-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favourable to workers. Sadly, he could not bring himself to advocate for a lousy handful of sick days.”Still, some union officials defended the White House, saying they understood the threat to the economy and that the deal Biden and Marty Walsh, labour secretary, negotiated in September contained several gains for workers, including the pay rise.

“There’s certainly some frustration among rank and file with the White House,” said Greg Regan, the president of the AFL-CIO department that represents the workers’ unions. “The president, I think, has been consistently supportive of the workers and trying to find a fair resolution for all of us.”There is still some uncertainty about how the two bills will fare in the Senate. Bernie Sanders, the leftwing Vermont senator, and Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida, have said they opposed the legislative intervention and could delay passage.As for Biden’s relationship with the unions, Chris Krueger, an analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, said that it was a far cry from Ronald Reagan’s showdown with the air traffic controllers in the 1980s, which ended with the firing of more than 11,000 employees who refused to return to work as ordered.“Biden and the leadership of the unions that agreed to a package — most would say this is a pretty generous package?.?.?.?it’s not like he’s giving them a lump of coal for Christmas,” he said.Wheaton at Cornell University said there might be some “forgiveness” for Biden from the unions given how close the relationship has been and the fact that the agreement does include some benefits. “The railway workers won’t walk away with nothing.”

