(STL.News) The U.S. Department of Justice released their “This Week at Justice,” published Jan. 7, with the following highlights:
- Attorney-General Garland Delivered Remarks on the First Anniversary of the Attack on the Capitol & Met With Department of Justice Employees Assigned to Jan. 6 Investigation
- Attorney-General Garland Delivered Remarks on Promoting Competition and Reducing Prices in Meatpacking Industry
- U.S. Marshals Arrested More Than 6,000 Murder Suspects in 2021, Over 84,000 Fugitives Apprehended
- DOJ Announced New Rule to Enhance Safe and Secure Storage of Firearms; Published Best Practices Guide for FFLs
SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice via YouTube