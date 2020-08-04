US Department of State: The Passing of John Hume

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Hume, a leader whose integrity and courage played a profoundly important role in Northern Ireland’s transition from violence to peace.

Throughout his career, John Hume believed that just and lasting political solutions could only be achieved through peaceful means, and as a central architect of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement, he worked tirelessly to make these aspirations a reality.

Mr. Hume’s influence extended far beyond the shores where he lived. During the darkest days of Northern Ireland’s recent past, he won the friendship and respect of countless Americans. His early and sustained influence in bringing U.S. political and economic support to Northern Ireland cannot be overstated, and this profound partnership and friendship continues today.

Many Americans who care deeply about Northern Ireland will mourn the passing of Mr. Hume, and the extensive contribution that he made to build peace and to strengthen our Transatlantic relations. Our thoughts are with his wife, Pat Hume, and his family at this difficult time.

