US Department of State Statement on the Passing of Oman’s Sutan Qaboos

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement, Saturday, January 11, 2020:

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. I came to know and admire His Majesty personally and he loved the Omani people and the Omani-American friendship. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and the people of Oman. His vision and determination shaped Oman into the prosperous and modern state it is today, and his rule over the last half century has resulted in lasting and positive change in the Sultanate and the entire Middle East region. Sultan Qaboos was a revered leader and a friend to all nations. The United States deeply valued His Majesty’s strong partnership in promoting regional stability and security. We especially appreciated his efforts at the onset of the Yemeni conflict to secure safe passage of all U.S. Embassy personnel from Yemen. We honor his legacy and remain committed to our strong partnership and friendship with Oman.