US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Travel to the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria, and Poland

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Prague and Pilsen, Czech Republic; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Vienna, Austria; and Warsaw, Poland August 11 to August 15.

While in Pilsen, Secretary Pompeo will join Foreign Minister Petricek to commemorate the liberation of Western Czechoslovakia by the U.S. Army in World War II. In Prague, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Babis to discuss nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative, and efforts to counter malign actions of Russia and communist China. He will also have a courtesy call with President Zeman.

In Ljubljana on August 13, Secretary Pompeo will meet with President Pahor and Prime Minister Jansa to discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between the United States and Slovenia in key areas of mutual concern, including nuclear energy and Western Balkan integration. The Secretary will also join Prime Minister Jansa for remarks on 5G information security after signing a Joint Declaration on 5G technology with Foreign Minister Logar.

In Vienna on August 14, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Foreign Minister Schallenberg and Chancellor Kurz to discuss the U.S.-Austria Strategic Partnership, our strong and growing trade and investment relationship, and regional security issues. The Secretary will also meet with IAEA Director General Grossi.

While in Warsaw on August 15, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Czaputowicz to discuss areas of strong U.S.-Poland cooperation, including deepening defense ties, the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks, and improving regional energy and infrastructure through the Three Seas Initiative. The Secretary will also meet with President Duda. The Secretary’s visit also commemorates the centennial of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, in which Polish forces defeated the Bolsheviks.

