US Department of State: On Yoshihide Suga’s Election as Prime Minister of Japan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

I congratulate Yoshihide Suga on his election by the Diet as the next Prime Minister of Japan. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific and is central to upholding a rules-based international order. The United States looks forward to working with Prime Minister Suga in promoting the Alliance as a force for transparency, accountability, openness, prosperity, and peace in the Indo-Pacific and around the world. Congratulations, as well, to Toshimitsu Motegi on continuing in his tenure as Foreign Minister. The United States thanks former Prime Minister Abe for his unrelenting work to champion the Alliance and promote the shared values of the American and Japanese people.

