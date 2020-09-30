US Department of State: On The Republic of Korea’s Chuseok Holiday

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States of America and the American people, I wish a joyous Chuseok to the people of South and North Korea, and to Koreans across the globe.

This is a time to give thanks, and although traditional gatherings and homecomings may not be a part of this year’s celebrations, I wish you time for reflection and contemplation of all our blessings, even in difficult times.

The alliance between our two countries remains firmly rooted in our shared values of democracy and human rights and shared interests of security and economic prosperity, and on the strong people-to-people ties that bind us together.

I wish everyone in Korea the best on this Chuseok holiday.

