US Department of State: On the Occasion of Switzerland’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Swiss Confederation on the occasion of your National Day.

As you celebrate the founding of the strong, democratic, and prosperous country the Swiss people have built over the course of more than seven hundred years, we recall the countless economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties that bind our two industrious and innovative countries. We share your deep commitment to upholding the rule of law and economic freedom around the world, and we appreciate the Swiss Confederation’s support to Americans in distress. From arranging flights for U.S. citizens whose travel plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitating the release of Americans wrongfully imprisoned in Iran, we are grateful that we can always rely on our Swiss partners.

I wish the people of Switzerland a happy National Day and look forward to seeing our friendship and partnership grow even stronger in the years to come.

