US Customs Officers Seize Over $750,000 in Cocaine

Customs and Border Protection Officers Seize Over $750K in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge.

PHARR, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $768,700 in alleged cocaine in two separate enforcement actions.

“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology to disrupt narcotics smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On August 3, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico driven by a 41-year-old male Mexican national. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, including utilizing non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the tractor/trailer, officers discovered 18 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 47 pounds (21.32 kg) concealed within the tractor.

Moments later, CBP officers encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico driven by a 39-year-old male Mexican national. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection using non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment. During the examination, officers discovered 23 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 52.64 pounds (23.88 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer, and the cases under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).