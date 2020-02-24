US Customs and Border Protection Assist in Finding Missing 12-year-old Autistic Girl

GRAND ISLAND, NY (STL.News) On February 21, U. S. Border Patrol agents working on Grand Island received a report of a missing 12-year-old girl with autism. Several Border Patrol agents joined the search for the girl alongside the New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Island Police Department. Helicopters from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP), Air and Marine Operations and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search. At approximately 12:30 p.m., a Border Patrol agent located the girl near Stony Brook and Ransom roads.

“This was a great example of interagency cooperation and dedication of our law enforcement professionals to help those in distress,” said Eduardo Payan, Chief Patrol Agent for the Buffalo Sector.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-800-331-0353 toll free.