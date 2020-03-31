Update On Arizona Medical Supplies

PHOENIX⁠, AZ (STL.News) Arizona has now received 75 percent of its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) allocation, totaling more than 1.2 million medical supplies to date. Earlier this month, Arizona was the first in our FEMA region to receive a SNS delivery.

“Our health professionals work day and night to care for Arizonans — and we are working to protect their health and safety,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “These shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile include thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and more that our hospitals will need in the coming months. Arizona is grateful to everyone working to protect public health and safety, including doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and first responders.”

The supplies are overseen by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and will continue to be distributed by counties throughout the state. So far, the SNS has provided to Arizona:

181,260 N95 masks;

532,500 surgical face masks;

85,248 face shields,

59,631 surgical gowns;

361 coveralls;

And 431,438 latex, non-latex and nitrile gloves.

Additionally, ADHS was able to secure the last Federal Medical Station (FMS) to provide additional beds to the Navajo Nation, which is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. The Arizona National Guard deployed to the Nation and set up the FMS, providing an additional 50 beds and medical resources to the area.

Arizona is also taking proactive measures to ensure adequate medical supplies are available. ADHS is working with the Arizona Coalition for Hospital Emergency Response (AzCHER) to provide $10 million dollars from the Public Health Emergency Fund for hospitals to acquire additional ventilators. The Department signed a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reactivate St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix to bring an additional 340 acute care and ICU beds to the state. This will increase Arizona’s capacity to treat high acuity COVID-19 patients.

Governor Ducey has signed multiple Executive Orders aimed at increasing Personal Protective Equipment and medical resources in the state. Last week, Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order ensuring Arizona hospitals increase capacity to prepare for a potential influx of patients due to COVID-19. As part of the Executive Order, hospitals will be required to report to ADHS the number of currently licensed medical-surgical beds, ICU beds and the number of additional beds that can be added. During the prior week, Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order halting all elective surgeries in the state of Arizona to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospitals and providers to continue offering vital services.