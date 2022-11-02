Unreleased Earnest Jackson song 'Inflation' becomes sensation, resonating with modern woes

NPR’s Planet Money is in the business of second chances. On a recent episode airing Oct. 26, hosts drew up a thought experiment: What if they could go back in time, pluck a song that missed its moment and release it in the modern era, letting a new generation of listeners decide just how popular it could be?

They went on to do just that, creating Planet Money Records for the sole purpose of licensing and promoting a long-forgotten ditty recorded way back in 1975. The song? “Inflation,” a funky, bass-heavy tune about the woes of economic downturn and soaring prices.

Earnest Jackson, the song’s writer and lead singer, wrote “Inflation” in the music room of Southern University and A & M College and told NPR he knew almost immediately he had something special on his hands. He describes getting in his yellow ’66 Mustang, rolling down the windows and belting the tune out on his drive home.

Speaking of inflation:Here’s what you need to know about the latest Fed interest rate hike.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Music

In the spring of 1975, Jackson recorded “Inflation” with his band Sugar Daddy and the Gumbo Roux at the famed Sea-Saint studio in New Orleans. The lyrics “‘inflation is in the nation and it’s about to put us all away” ring just as true today as they did 47 years ago when inflation was at 9% and gas prices were through the roof.

It’s that parallelism in part that drove the Planet Money hosts to choose Jackson as their leading man – with a little help from Sugar Daddy and the Gumbo Roux’s former keyboardist Kinny Landrum, who sent NPR a cassette tape with the unreleased track.

What is inflation? Understanding why prices rise, what causes it and who it hurts most.

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

A second chance, decades later

Landrum and his fellow bandmates all went on to have significant careers in the music industry including, notably, Randy Jackson of “American Idol” fame. Earnest Jackson took a different route, though. Burned once by predatory record label practices, Jackson shifted away from professional music, waiting tables for 30 years, often giving customers a song with their check after a meal.

Now retired and the happy head of a large family, Jackson gets his moment for superstardom, Planet Money decided. As they roll out the next few episodes using Jackson’s song as a vehicle for exploring the intricacies of the music industry, “Inflation” has hit the airwaves.

Asked in his interview which radio station would mean the most to hear his tune played on, Jackson, whose speaking voice also has a musical rasp, responded Q106.5 in Baton Rouge. Using a little NPR magic, Planet Money hooked Jackson up, premiering his song “Inflation” on that station.

“You see, inflation and taxation has taken over our great nation,” Jackson’s voice belts out, as much a statement of today as it was back in 1975.