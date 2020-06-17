United States Attorney’s Office Honors Emanuel AME Church Victims on Fifth Anniversary of Shooting

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina honors the memory and legacy of the nine innocent lives lost five years ago on June 17, 2015, during the massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

“We will never forget the impact of this horrific crime upon the victims, survivors, family members, and the Mother Emanuel AME Church,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Now, more than ever, their response of love and peace continues to reverberate throughout our state and country. Our office is honored by the privilege of having walked with the survivors and family members as we sought justice on their behalf. They will forever remain in our hearts.”

The victims of the killing included the church’s senior pastor and eight of his parishioners:

The Honorable Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41

Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54

Susie Jackson, 87

Ethel Lance, 70

Rev. DePayne Middleton, 49

Tywanza Sanders, 26

Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74

Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45

Myra Thompson, 59

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE