United States and Kenya Hold Dialogue on Cyber Issues

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States and Kenya held the first U.S.-Kenya Cyber Dialogue convened under the U.S.-Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue on December 1. The Department of State’s Acting Coordinator for Cyber Issues Michele Markoff led the U.S. delegation, which also included participants from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and other agencies. The Kenyan delegation was led by Dennis N. Mutiso, Chairman of the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4), and included participation from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of ICT, ICT Authority, Communications Authority, and the Central Bank of Kenya, among others.

The virtual dialogue covered issues of mutual concern such as addressing cybercrime, enhancing cybersecurity and resilience, supporting a stable cyberspace, and increasing cooperation on cybersecurity incident handling. The United States appreciates its strong strategic partnership with Kenya, dedicated to advancing peace and prosperity in Africa and the western Indian Ocean region.