Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

Omaha, NE (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on the company’s common stock, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of May 29, 2020.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 121 consecutive years.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America’s most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad’s diversified business mix is classified into its Bulk, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada’s rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.