Union Man Randy Lee Hall Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Union, Kentucky, man, Randy Lee Hall, 37, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Hall admitted that on November 14, 2019, he possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. According to his plea agreement, law enforcement officials searched Hall’s car and recovered 64.5 grams of actual methamphetamine, and Hall admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs.

Hall was indicted in December 2019.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Keith W. Martin, Special Agent in Charge for the DEA Detroit Field Division; and Chief Tom Grau, Florence Police Department, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Florence Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda B. Harris.

Hall will be sentenced on a date yet to be determined by the Court. He faces a sentence of not less than 10 years and not more than life imprisonment, and a fine of not more than $10 million. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

