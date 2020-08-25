Union City Man Daniel Nunez Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Meth Distribution and Firearm Possession

(STL.News) – Daniel Nunez, 31, of Union City, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 248 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on August 1, 2018, law enforcement began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO) involving members distributing methamphetamine in the Northwest Tennessee region. Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at a member’s residence which resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of methamphetamine. This led to the arrest of a total of six members of the DTO in August 2018.

Law enforcement arrested Nunez after several recorded phone calls from cooperating sources to purchase a kilogram of methamphetamine. When Nunez arrived at the location in Dyersburg, Tennessee, a camera system inside the residence captured the actions of Nunez. Nunez was seen in possession of a backpack and walking up the driveway of the residence carrying a handgun, which was visible in his waistband. The firearm was a fully loaded Sig Sauer .22 caliber pistol. Investigators recovered approximately 1 kilogram of methamphetamine from the cooperator’s mailbox. After taking Nunez into custody, he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to distributing approximately 20 kilograms of actual methamphetamine (ice).

On June 17, 2019, a federal grand jury sitting in the Western District of Tennessee, Eastern Division returned a four-count superseding indictment against Nunez and other members of the DTO: Ryan Decker, John Paul Henry, Kwantrez Pitts, Nelson Urias and Jimmy Goodman. Count 1 charged Nunez with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and 846. Count 4 charged Nunez with carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c). On January 21, 2020, Nunez pled guilty to counts 1 and 4 of the four-count superseding indictment.

On August 24, 2020, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Thomas Anderson found that Nunez was responsible for the distribution of a total of 15.2 kilograms of actual methamphetamine in furtherance of the conspiracy, and sentenced Nunez to 248 months imprisonment in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Methamphetamine continues to destroy individuals, families, and communities in West Tennessee. This defendant’s selfish and reckless criminal behavior includes distribution of large quantities of meth, possession of a firearm, and participation in a drug trafficking organization. This is exactly the type of armed drug dealer that deserves a 20-year sentence, and we are happy to hold him accountable. Nunez has sowed addiction and pain into the rural Northwest Tennessee community, and now he will reap the consequence of a long prison sentence.”

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Union City Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dyer County Sheriff’s Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated this case.

