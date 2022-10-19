Understanding TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 and the Hacker House Event

TRON is a layer-1 blockchain utilizing a delegated proof of stake consensus mechanism. Its eco-friendly network, low fees, and easy to use developer tools have allowed it to attain a massive amount of user growth and innovative projects.

Dave Uhryniak is the Director of Ecosystem Development at TRON DAO. He rejoined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 and the upcoming Hacker House event:

Dave joined the TRON DAO in January 2022 and has become a highly visible part of the team that drives global expansion as they identify key opportunities across the blockchain industry and ensure the TRON ecosystem is positioned to thrive.

Involved in blockchain since 2016, Dave has provided strategic guidance for global payment companies and insurance companies, among others. He has led the successful development of multiple use cases in financial services, healthcare, and supply chain. He continually finds unique and creative ways to apply emerging technologies to enable corporations to achieve their strategic goals.

Dave began his career as an equity research analyst at a leading U.S. mutual fund company, where he conducted thorough bottom-up analysis of global and regional financial service companies. Dave has often been quoted in leading media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Bloomberg, and other publications.

Dave is a Certified Blockchain Solution Architect, holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School, and a BA from Westminster College (PA).

To learn more about the TRON network, check the latest developments on Trondao.org, Telegram, Discord, Reddit, GitHub, and Twitter.

Apply to join the Hackathon at Trondao.org!

