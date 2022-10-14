Under-the-Radar Altcoin Explodes 200% in Just One Week As Crypto Market Volatility Returns – The Daily Hodl

While the majority of the crypto market is suffering losses, an under-the-radar altcoin has skyrocketed 200% in just seven days.

MDEX (MDX), which bills itself as a “composite DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem,” is trading at $0.18 at time of writing, up from $0.06 seven days ago.

The 183rd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is also up more than 44% in the past 24 hours alone.

MDEX operates a decentralized exchange (DEX), which just launched a USDT-margined perpetual trading feature this week, news that could have contributed to its native asset’s price jump.

MDEX partnered with on-chain derivatives trading platform ApolloX Finance to launch the feature, which supports both cross margin and isolated margin mode. MDEX traders who use the DEX’s native asset, MDX, get a 10% discount on the perpetual trading fees.

Explains MDEX,

“MDEX USDT-margined Perpetual trading feature supports both cross-position and isolated positions at the same time. Users can switch between cross-position mode or isolated-position mode for trading, and it won’t affect the existing positions.”

To celebrate the new perpetual trading feature, MDEX and ApolloX Finance launched a $10,000 airdrop event that ran for six days between October 10th to October 15th.

Despite its massive gains this week, MDX remains more than 98% down from its all-time high of $10.11, which it hit in February 2021.

