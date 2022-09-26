UK's Virgin Money, Skipton temporarily withdraw mortgage products – emails to brokers



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Virgin Money store in central London, Britain, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British lenders Virgin Money (LON:) and Skipton Building Society on Monday temporarily withdrew their mortgage ranges for new customers because of the volatility in sterling funding markets, according to emails sent to brokers.

“Following a number of changes in the market, we have made the decision to temporarily withdraw all our products for new customers at 8pm tonight,” Virgin Money said in its email to brokers, seen by Reuters.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and currently plan to relaunch products for new customers towards the end of the week.”

Earlier on Monday, lender Halifax said it had withdrawn its mortgage products with arrangement fees.