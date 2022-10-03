UK's Truss: 'We get it and we have listened' after policy U-turn



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday that the government’s focus was on “building a high growth economy”, after her finance minister reversed plans to cut the highest rate of income tax.

“We get it and we have listened,” Truss said on Twitter (NYSE:), retweeting finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s statement on the same.

“Our focus now is on building a high growth economy that funds world-class public services, boosts wages, and creates opportunities across the country.”