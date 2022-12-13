UK to say soon how it will extend energy support for businesses-Hunt

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in London, Britain November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday the government would announce soon how it plans to extend its energy price support scheme for businesses. “We’ll be announcing very shortly the precise details of that support. But we do want to continue supporting businesses going forward,” Hunt told LBC radio.

The government has previously said it would set out how it plans to help energy-intensive businesses struggling with the soaring cost of power after the existing relief scheme ends in March next year. “I think we’re quite close,” Hunt said. Asked if it would be before Christmas, he said: “I hope it’ll be either just before or just after.”