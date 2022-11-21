UK PM Sunak: govt to do more to support energy intensive businesses

© Reuters. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the Confederation of Biritish Industry (CBI) conference in Birmingham, Britain November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will set out plans in due course to do more to help energy intensive businesses struggling with the rising cost of power, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Asked about help for such businesses during a question and answer session at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference, Sunak said that government support with energy bills would become more targeted at those who need the most help. “We’ll publish more plans in due course,” he said. “We recognise a particular issue with a group of industries who are very reliant on energy that we need to make sure we have a plan for and you can expect the chancellor (finance minister) to address that.” (ReReporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Farouq Suleiman)